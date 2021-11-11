65-year-old Edinburg man killed in San Juan crash

A 65-year-old Edinburg man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in San Juan on Thursday, authorities said in a news release.

Alejandro Banda sustained what the Texas Department of Public Safety said were “major injuries” in the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was a passenger in a Chevrolet Blazer that collided with a Ford F-250 at around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, according to DPS. The incident occurred on Las Milpas Road and Old San Juan Road in San Juan.

Authorities believe the Ford was traveling westbound on Las Milpas Road when the Blazer, which was traveling northbound on Old San Juan, “disregarded a stop sign, and collided with the Ford.”

“Both drivers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries,” the release stated.

The incident is under investigation by DPS.