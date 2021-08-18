School bus crash north of Edinburg sends 2 children to the hospital

The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the person who rear-ended a school bus north of Edinburg Wednesday morning that sent to children to the hospital.

DPS says the crash happened at 8:10 a.m. on Terry Road north of Benito Ramirez Road.

The bus belonged to the Edinburg school district and was occupied by the driver and 13 students.

Authorities say a white Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling behind the school bus, failed to control their speed and rear-ended the bus before fleeing the scene.

DPS says the suspect vehicle should be missing its front bumper.

The photo with this story is a stock photo of what the vehicle should look like.

DPS is asking anyone with information or who knows the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle to call (956) 565-7600.