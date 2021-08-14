South Texas College to hold vaccine clinics Monday, Wednesday

In collaboration with Hidalgo County, South Texas College will hold its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday and Wednesday, Aug. 16 and 18, on the first floor of the Student Union Building at STC’s Pecan campus.

According to a school news release, the clinic will run from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday. On Wednesday, the clinic will run from 10 a.m. to noon and from 6 to 8 p.m.

The campus is located at 3201 Pecan Blvd., McAllen.

STC’s and Hidalgo County’s efforts are to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

The vaccine will be free and is open to any student, faculty and staff who will need to register on-site the day of the clinic and present their STC ID upon arrival.

The first dose will be Moderna, which is a vaccine that’s FDA-approved for emergency use.

Once administered, the receiver will enter the “monitoring room” in the same building following CDC guidelines.

STC is committed to supporting the ongoing public safety efforts with renewed focus on providing vaccines to students, families, faculty and staff, the release read.