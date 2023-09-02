Rio Grande Regional Hospital opens new freestanding emergency room in Mission

MISSION, TEXAS, August 31, 2023 – HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division is pleased to announce it has opened a new freestanding emergency room, ER 24/7 Mission, a department of Rio Grande Regional Hospital.

The new full-service ER, located at 102 W. Griffin Pkwy. in Mission, began providing a full range of emergency services to adults and children today.

“We are expanding our scope of services to meet the growing healthcare needs in Mission and the surrounding communities,” said Laura Disque, chief executive officer of Rio Grande Regional Hospital. “Area residents can rest assured knowing our emergency care teams stand ready to safely provide the medical attention they need 24 hours a day, seven days a week, now even closer to home.”

At 10,840 sq. ft., ER 24/7 Mission is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, 10 exam rooms, an on-site laboratory and diagnostic imaging services. Patients in need of hospital admission have direct access to transfer to Rio Grande Regional Hospital, Valley Regional Medical Center or one of 14

HCA Houston Healthcare hospitals located across the greater Houston area.

ER 24/7 Mission is staffed by board-certified physicians, specially trained emergency nurses and support staff, who can treat a wide range of medical conditions from allergic reactions and broken bones to chest pain and serious infections.

For more information about ER 24/7 Mission or any Rio Grande Regional Hospital facilities, visit https://riohealth.com/locations/.

###

About ER 24/7 Mission

Serving the Mission community, ER 24/7 Mission, a department of Rio Grande Regional Hospital, is conveniently located at 102 W. Griffin Parkway. As a full-service emergency center, ER 24/7 Mission provides fast and convenient emergency care services for patients of all ages, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays.

About Rio Grande Regional Hospital

Rio Grande Regional Hospital, an HCA Healthcare-affiliated hospital, is a 310-bed, full-service acute care medical facility serving the residents of the Rio Grande Valley. With more than 500 physicians representing over 35 specialties, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, offers wide a range of comprehensive services including adult and pediatric intensive care, an accredited Chest Pain Center, Primary Stroke Center, a Level III Trauma Center, neuroscience unit, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services, minimally invasive surgery and robotics and an accredited surgical weight loss program. The hospital also features several satellite locations including an outpatient surgery center, family practice clinic, three women’s clinics, three outpatient laboratories and three freestanding emergency departments. For more information, visit RioHealth.com.

About HCA Gulf Coast Division

HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division is a comprehensive network of hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, emergency centers and diagnostic imaging facilities in greater Houston, Corpus Christi and South Texas. Facilities in the Gulf Coast Division include: 19 acute care hospitals, four specialty care hospitals, 22 freestanding emergency centers, 13 ambulatory surgery centers, 21 3D breast imaging centers, four air ambulances, more than 90 physician practices and 23 CareNow urgent care centers. HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division is part of HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services with 180 hospitals and 2,300+ sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, home health, and physician clinics located in 20 states and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit HCAgulfcoast.com.