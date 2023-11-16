McAllen native wins 3 Latin Grammys, including songwriter of the year

Only have a minute? Listen instead

McAllen native Édgar Barrera won three Grammys Thursday evening, including the new songwriter of the year category during the 2023 Latin Grammys ceremony in Spain.

The 32-year-old is the first winner in the newly created songwriter of the year category, which aims to recognize the written excellence, profession and art of songwriting, the Latin Recording Academy said on its March 21, 2023 announcement.

Barrera also won Grammys for the producer of the year and best regional song categories, with the latter featuring three of his nominations (“Alaska” by Camilo and Grupo Firme, “La Siguiente” by Kany García featuring Christian Nodal and “un x100to” by Grupo Frontera featuring Bad Bunny).

The best regional song win also includes fellow Rio Grande Valley stars Grupo Frontera, known in their hometown as the Sons of Edinburg, for their song with Bad Bunny “un x100to.”

The Mexican-American composer, who was born in McAllen and grew up in Miguel Alemán, Tamaulipas, led this year’s Latin Grammys nominations with 13. Barrera also had nominations in the record, song, album of the year — as well as the best pop song and best tropical song categories.

Thursday’s wins adds to Barrera’s acclaim, totaling one Grammy and 21 Latin Grammys.

“Being an artist who is a public figure and things like that doesn’t really catch my attention,” he previously told The Associated Press earlier this year. “I don’t like that prominence or anything like that. Being hidden behind, writing the songs, producing, doing what I like to do, what I know how to do, that is enough, and I don’t need the mark of being the artist, of being named.”

