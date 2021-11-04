South Texas police officer dies 3 days after being shot

KINGSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A south Texas police officer has died three days after being shot while responding to a reported domestic disturbance, police said Thursday.

Kingsville Police Department Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys Jr. died Thursday morning at a Corpus Christi hospital, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police said Benys was shot Monday afternoon as he and other officers responded to the call.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said, and an investigation is ongoing.