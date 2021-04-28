CDC: 1 in 4 Texans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — One Texan in every four has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, federal health officials said Tuesday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said 37% of the state’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

State health officials said 4,191 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday. That brought the state’s pandemic death toll to 49,973, or 174 per 100,000 population, Johns Hopkins University researchers said. Those deaths come from almost 3.1 million cases tabulated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state’s pandemic death toll remains the nation’s third-highest, and its per capita death rate is the nation’s 23rd highest, according to Johns Hopkins data. Over the past two weeks, the data show the rolling average number of daily new Texas cases has decreased by almost 240, a decrease of almost 7%.

There were 161.9 new cases per 100,000 people in Texas over the past two weeks, which ranks 40th in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 1,227 people in Texas tested positive in the past week, according to Johns Hopkins data.