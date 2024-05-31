‘A sham show trial’: Texas elected officials react to Trump verdict

Staff and Wire Reports

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial a “sham show” after Trump was convicted of 34 felony charges.

“This was a sham show trial,” Abbott said in a post on X, formerly called Twitter. “The Kangaroo Court will never stand on appeal. Americans deserve better than a sitting U.S. President weaponizing our justice system against a political opponent— all to win an election. We must FIRE Joe Biden in November.”

Abbott was not available for an interview late Thursday afternoon.

He was just one of Texas’ elected officials to weigh in on the guilty verdict in the case involving hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

In Edinburg, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, shared sentiments about Trump’s guilty verdict Thursday during a press conference at the Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley.

The former Texas Supreme Court justice and state attorney general was in town to tour the facility and was asked by local news media about the verdict.

“I think this is a sad day. I think the use of the justice system, which is supposed to be blind and not be used for political purposes, is now the weaponization of that for partisan political reasons,” Cornyn said. “ … Most of these charges should have been barred by the statute of limitations and never been brought and to try to leverage this case with an undignifying felony charge. I just think this is a miscarriage of justice. I believe it will be reversed on appeal.

“Unfortunately, once you start down this path it sets a precedent that’s going to be repeated and I think that’s a detriment to the nation and to our justice system.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said it’s “a dark day for America” following the verdict, also calling the trial a “sham.”

“It is nothing more than political persecution,” Cruz said in a post on X. “The only reason they prosecuted Donald Trump is because Democrats are terrified that he will win reelection. This disgraceful decision is legally baseless and should be overturned promptly on appeal. Any judge with a modicum of integrity would recognize that this entire trial has been utterly fraudulent.”

A spokesperson for Cruz, who ran against Trump for president in 2016, did not immediately return an interview request.

Reporting by Monitor staff writer Erika De Los Reyes and Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Eleanor Dearman.