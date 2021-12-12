Harlingen police: Father charged in infant son’s death

A 21-year-old Harlingen father who fled the scene of a major accident — leaving his severely injured infant son inside the vehicle — has been arrested on a murder charge, police said.

Police said the baby died.

Jeremy Daniel Rodriguez is also charged with evading arrest and unlawful carrying a firearm.

Rodriguez was arraigned on the charges Sunday and bond on the murder charge was set at $900,000. His other bonds totaled $40,000, Harlingen police said in a press release.

The accident happened Saturday as a Harlingen police officer was trying to stop the vehicle Rodriguez was driving, the press release stated.

Rodriguez fled from the officer and while fleeing, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed at the 1300 block of South Commerce.

Police said Rodriguez fled the scene of the accident and left his severely injured son behind. The infant was transported a nearby hospital where the baby was pronounced dead.

Rodriguez was later apprehended.

The baby’s identity is being withheld at this time, police said. Case remains under investigation.