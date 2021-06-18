LETTERS: What’s all the fuss about?

I don’t understand what’s all the fuss about showing documentation when voting. Why is the press making such a fuss about the issue? Here in South Texas, it takes about 15 minutes to vote at the latest. All you do is present your driver’s license and voter registration card, and you are on the way to the voting booth.

It’s that easy.

But for some reason, the fake news outlets make it sound like it’s the end of the world. By the way, there are other acceptable forms of identifying yourself if you do not possess a driver’s license.

And just for the record, if you’re a resident of the City of Harlingen, “to go dump unused waste material at the landfill, you need a driver’s license