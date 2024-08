Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Reported scores and stats from Monday and Tuesday high school volleyball matches – coaches please send your game scores, stats and record to (956) 821-3834. Thank you!

TUESDAY’S GAMES

McAllen Rowe def. Harlingen High 25-23, 25-21, 25-22

ROWE: Hailey Gonzalez 11 kills 2 aces, 9 digs; Brianna Sanchez 5 kills,2 aces14 digs; Kendyl Keenan 4 kills, 5 blocks; Katelyn Tarbutton 5 kills, 2 blocks; Audrina Perez 4 kills, 1 digs, 2 blocks; Andrea Gutierrez 2 assists., 1 ace, 10 digs; Lynette Palacios 6 kills, 3 digs, 7 aces1 block.

McAllen Rowe def. Corpus Christi Ray 25-12, 25-7, 25-12

ROWE (2-0): Leana Palacios 3 aces; Aubry Castro 2 aces; Hailey Gonzalez 4 kills, 5 aces, 3 digs; Brianna Sanchez 4 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs, 1 block; Kendyl Keenan 11 kills, 1 sig, 3 blocks; Katelynn Tarbutton 5 kills; Audrina Perez 5 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Andrew Gutierrez 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 ace; Lynette Palacios 1 kill, 3 aces, 6 digs.

St. Joseph Academy def. Roma 25-11, 25-13, 25-18

SJA (1-0): Carmina Tijerina-22 digs; 2 aces; Seanah Mireles 8 kills, 3 blocks,16 assists; Galilea Martinez 7 kills,4 digs; Yvannia Sosa 4 kills, 6 aces, 5 digs; Regina Martinez 5 kills, 2 blocks; Valeria Puig 3 kills,2 aces; Mariana Gonzalez-Paez 9 assists; Skye Hudson 2 kills .

Harlingen South def. Brownsville Vets 19-25, 32-30, 25-19, 25-9

SOUTH1 (1-0): Malloree Mireles 25 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Ella Ramirez 8 kills, 9 blocks; Raeana Lopez 4 kills, 3 digs; Arial Lopez 1 kill; Kaytlynn Rodriguez 2 digs

Laredo United def. Sharyland 25-16, 18-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-12

SHARYLAND (1-0): Kenisha Martinez 8 kills, 3 aces; Pamela Pena 17 kills, 2 blocks; Kassandra de la Garza 10 kills, 34 assists, 3 aces; Maria Rodriguez 5 kills, 1 block; Barbara Pena 1 block; Jayleen Berlanga 21 assists.

Mission Veterans def. Edinburg High School 22-25, 20-25, 25-10, 25-23, 15-6

MISSION VETS (1-0): Mady Perez 21 kills; 2 aces, 19 digs, 4 blocks; Sophia Pacheco 24 kills, 1 ace, 14 digs; Heather Flores 39 assists, 5 aces, 11 digs; Monika Regalado 5 aces, 11 digs; Kalie Montalvo1 kill, 3 digs, 3 blocks; Delilah Cantu1 ace, 8 digs, 3 blocks

Pioneer defeated CC Veterans Memorial 25-20, 25-16, 25-17

PIONEER (2-0): Hailey Botello 18 assists, 11 digs, 2 aces; Florencia Curiel 9 digs, 2 assists; Sofia Chapa 6 digs, 1 ace; Izabella Cano 11 digs, 4 kills, 4 aces, 1 block; Danica Gonzalez 12 digs, 4 kills, 3 aces; Itzel Hernandez 5 kills, 1 block; Scarlet Verjel 10 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace, 1 block; Ava Saenz 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Natalia Gonzalez 1 kill, 1 block

Laredo Alexander def. McAllen High 25-17, 25-23, 25-19

McAllen Memorial def. Edcouch-Elsa 31-33, 25-16,25-8

Pioneer defeated Laredo United South 25-22, 25-17, 25-22

Progreso def. La Villa 25-11, 25-19, 25-21

Hidalgo def. Donna 22-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-9, 15-9

PSJA Southwest def. Hidalgo 26-24, 18-25, 25-17, 25-10

Donna def. PSJA Southwest 25-23, 19-25,m 25-20, 25-14

La Joya High def. Donna North 34-32, 25-16, 25-19

Edinburg Economedes def. Juarez-Lincoln (no stats or scores provided)