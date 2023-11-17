Letters: Crime family

For those MAGATrumpers who keep spouting right-wing propaganda about the “Biden crime family.” I know you never heard it on FOX, Infowars, Newsmax or any other right-wing, fascist propaganda sources, so here are some facts about the true crime family.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump made up to $640 million while working in Washington, or 457,142 stimulus checks.

Jared received $2 billion from the Saudis while working in the Trump administration. Jared did not qualify for a security clearance until Trump bypassed it. The Saudi crown prince was quoted saying that Jared Kushner was “in his pocket.”

China granted Ivanka 18 trademarks while she was working in Trump’s White House, using her position as the president’s daughter.

The Trump organization has been found guilty of criminal tax fraud. The Trump company accountant has been found guilty and is in prison. The punishment phase of the trial is still underway. The whole Trump family who brag about being great business people are blaming their employees for the fraud.

Trump along with many other Republican leaders instigated the stolen election lie. MAGATrumpers ate up and supported and still believe this lie. Now several of the architects of Trump’s big lie have pleaded guilty to lying to the public. Hundreds of others who attacked our Capitol are in jail for believing the Trump big lie.

It is beyond logic that some people still want the Trump crime family to run the country. Instead MAGATrumpers keep parroting, repeating over and over, the Biden crime family, the Biden crime family.

Trump, the criminal wannabe dictator, as president will put an end to our democracy. In his campaign speeches he keeps praising Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orban, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un, all iron-fist dictators. He has made threats in his campaign speeches about unraveling institutions of our democracy. Trump wants to use the Department of Justice to go after his critics. Publicly Trump has vowed to appoint a special prosecutor to “go after” President Biden and his family. Trump has frequently made corruption accusations against them that are not supported by available evidence. The current Republican-controlled House of Representatives has started an investigation that has never presented any evidence for impeachment.

It is a great disappointment that character, honesty and integrity no longer matter to Republicans who are about half of Americans.

It is the duty of true American patriots to vote against all Republicans who support Trump and all these unfit un-American politicians out of office to save our democratic form of government.

Beto Conde

Rancho Viejo

Political justice

Is there such a thing as political social justice? The Spanish Inquisition in the 15th century Spain was a form of political social justice. Property was taken away from people and some even lost their lives to false accusations. Jews were given an option to change their surname to a Spanish name if they were to remain in Spain.

This is how I learned about my own surname. Jews living in a city named Madrigal de las Altas Torres had to change their surname to Madrigal.

Queen Isabela of Spain was born in a castle that had several high-rise towers in that city.

Like an often-used quote, “All roads lead to Rome,” your surname can lead you to the point where your own surname began. I found it interesting.

Rafael Madrigal

Pharr

