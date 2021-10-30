Cameron and Hidalgo counties have millions of dollars in Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds between them, but only a tiny fraction has been spent so far–and any unspent funds will eventually have to be returned to the federal government.

The national ERAP program is meant to help renters behind on their rent and/or utility bills due to economic difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cameron County last year received close to $13 million in ERAP funds and as of Sept. 30 had spent about $2.5 million of it, according to county Judge Eddie Trevino Jr.

Clara Chapa, public relations specialist for the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency, which is administering ERAP, said that only $1.1 million of the $26 million in funds Hidalgo County received last year had been spent.

“It is shocking, but it’s not just us,” Trevino said. “It is a problem that is national. Every community seems to be having trouble getting this money out to their residents, which is crazy because we all know many people have suffered, lost jobs, been laid off or what have you as a result of (COVID-19).”

Landlords as well as tenants can apply for ERAP assistance, which covers past due rent and utility bills as far back as March 13, 2020, plus current rent and utilities, and up to three months of anticipated rent and utilities.

Following the initial three months of “forward assistance,” eligible renters can apply for another three months of assistance if funds are still available. Among the eligibility requirements are that the renter’s household income is below 80 percent of Area Median Income.

“We’re trying to encourage people to apply for this program, because the funds are available,” Chapa said. “Unfortunately we haven’t spent as much as we have. I think people get discouraged with the application process itself. Maybe the application might be too lengthy for them, but it’s worth completing. What we’re seeing is a lot of people initiate the application, they just don’t complete it.”

HCCSA is trying to get the word out through social media, radio and television spots with the help of the county, and is also working with school districts and communities in Hidalgo County that don’t have their own rental assistance programs.

“We’ve even started these pop-ups, which is where we take our team out there and people can come apply in person, because I think what deters a lot of applicants is that everything is done online, and some people just lack the technology to complete the applications,” Chapa said.

“We’re going to select locations and we’re taking appointments for people to be able to come. One of our employees will complete the application for them online and submit it for them.”

Nick Mitchell-Bennett, executive director of Come Dream Come Build (formerly Community Development Corporation of Brownsville), which is administering ERAP in Cameron County, said CDCB has helped more than 1,200 families obtain rental assistance so far.

“We are dispersing over $11,000 per day, assisting each applicant with just over $2,000,” he said. “There is more assistance available, and we need more applicants and landlords to complete the application or we can not assist them. About 33 percent of the applications started are not completed. Based on the average amount utilized per client, we could spend an additional $1.25 million. If families have started their application we need them to complete the application.”

Meanwhile, countless tenants and landlords who could benefit from ERAP aren’t taking advantage of it. Mitchell-Bennett said justices of the peace have been sending tenants facing eviction to CDCB for help.

“We assisted a few just last week,” he said. “We would like to possibly set up time to be in eviction court and catch people to apply right there in court.

Rental assistance help 1 of 5

Chapa said that of the roughly 5,900 people registered with HCCSA a little over 1,700 have actually completed the ERAP application and received assistance.

The counties have until the end of the current fiscal year, Sept. 30, 2022, to spend the money, though Trevino said he doesn’t see how that’s possible given the current pace.

“I do know that if we don’t use it we lose it,” he said. “It would be a shame if we don’t end up using most or all of this money, because we know the need exists.”

For help applying for rental and/or utility assistance, call CDCB at (888) 814-4744 or HCCSA at (833) 209-5023.

[email protected]

RELATED READING