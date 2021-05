HARLINGEN — Whataburger is hosting a major virtual hiring event for locations in Harlingen, San Benito and La Feria.

The online event is May 25 from 2-4 p.m.

Workforce Solutions Cameron is helping organize the jobs fair for Whataburger, which is attempting to fill positions including cashiers, cooks, porters and quality control specialists for their Valley locations.

To register for the virtual hiring event, visit: https://bit.ly/3y997Uf