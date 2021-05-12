East Valley baseball teams prep for Round 2

Baseball teams from around the East Valley are preparing for area-round matchups this weekend in the UIL playoffs.

In Class 6A, the Los Fresnos Falcons open their series against Northside Brennan first, starting at 7 tonight in Robstown. Game 2 will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Robstown, with Game 3 to be held 30 minutes afterward if necessary.

Another 6A club, the Harlingen High Cardinals, are scheduled to begin their series against Eagle Pass at 7 p.m. Friday at Northside ISD Stadium in San Antonio. Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the same site, with Game 3 starting 30 minutes after if necessary.

Two schools, the Brownsville Porter Cowboys and Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers, are still alive in Class 5A.

The Chargers begin first, playing host to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in Game 1 at 7 p.m. today. The Veterans Memorial schools are slated face off in Game 2 at noon Saturday at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi. A third game, if needed, would be held 30 minutes after Game 2 if necessary.

Porter opens its series against Corpus Christi Carroll at 7 p.m. Friday at Cabaniss Field. The Cowboys are set to play host to Game 2 at 2 p.m. Saturday, with Game 3 to follow 30 minutes after the second game if necessary.

Raymondville is the only East Valley team still playing in 4A, and the Bearkats will face Hondo. Game 1 is set for 5 p.m. today at Ingleside, with Game 2 scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday at Ingleside. If needed, Game 3 would be held 30 minutes after Game 2.

In Class 3A, the Santa Rosa Warriors have a one-game playoff at 6 tonight at Banquete.

The Lyford Bulldogs have a three-game series scheduled with Bishop, starting with a road game at 7 p.m. today. Lyford is scheduled to play host to Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday, and Game 3, if necessary, is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Bishop.