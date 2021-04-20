BISD to hold first dose Pfizer vaccine clinic

The Brownsville Independent School District announces that the district will be hosting a first dose Pfizer vaccination clinic from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, at Sams Memorial Stadium.

This vaccination clinic is limited to Brownsville ISD employees and students 16 and older. A total of 1,170 Pfizer vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We are very excited to be one of the first state approved vaccine providers in Cameron County as a school district that have been allocated 1,170 Pfizer vaccines,” said René Gutiérrez, superintendent of schools of Brownsville Independent School District. “We look forward to our clinic on Thursday and administering the vaccine to students 16 and older.”

Preregistration is required online at www.bisd.us by clicking on the pop-up window – Registration for COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccination Clinic. Registration for the clinic opened Tuesday.

Brownsville ISD operating hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Employees and/or parents/guardians, who do not have internet access, may call the district’s main line beginning at 10 a.m. at (956) 548-8000 for questions or assistance with registration. No walk-ins will be allowed at the vaccination clinic and masks are required.

Individuals are required to bring the following to the vaccination clinic:

>>Employee or student identification

>>Valid photo identification

>>Completed BISD Consent Form

>>Completed IMMTrac Form

A parent and/or guardian must accompany a student who is 17 years of age or younger.