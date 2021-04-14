LETTER: Immigration policy blasted

Protecting migrant children from the danger of human trafficking by cartel operatives, who are reportedly the exclusive means by which these children pour into our country illegally, is of great concern and importance to America and the world.

Who or what is preventing the United States and the United Nations from initiating a much-needed in-depth investigation into these dangerous, current administration immigration activities?

The Biden immigration policies have become the most callous, unrestrained and shameful episode in American immigration history.

It should never be about the Democrat party’s biggest power grab, it’s about the protection of these innocent children, falsely lured with empty promises that could end tragically, destroying their innocence or their lives.

Where is the outrage of the fake left wingers, who would pour into the southern border from all over the country to demonstrate for the children in cages during the former administration?

Now these children are reportedly held in converted cargo ship containers with barred little windows, but we hear not a pip out of these fake left-wing party propagandists.

This should not be downplayed for the sake of politics or party optics. This is a present crisis of the most serious proportions that needs immediate attention.

Biden’s executive orders, halting construction of the border wall and dismissing lawfully established protocols, led to this tragic outcome.

The personal and medical safety of law enforcement and the citizenry have been compromised, adding economic strain to an already historically poverty-stricken area of the country.

Imelda Coronado, Mission