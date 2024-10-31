Healthy & Fast – Great Meals In 20 Minutes Or Less

You may be home more than usual lately, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you have more time. Use these 20-minute meals to bring smiles to your family’s faces and good nutrition to their bellies!

Shrimp & Broccoli

This quick and easy stir fry recipe is full of flavor, and it’s super simple to pull together!

Ingredients:

Rice: ½ cup jasmine rice, 1 cup water, pinch of salt

Shrimp & Broccoli: 1 T olive oil, 1 ½ lbs fresh peeled shrimp, 2 large heads of broccoli cut into florets

Sauce: 3 T soy sauce, 2 T fish sauce, 1 T rice wine vinegar, 1 T honey, 1 T minced fresh ginger, 2 tsp minced garlic, 1 tsp sesame oil, 1 tsp cornstarch

Topping: 1 tsp sesame seeds, 1 sliced green onion

Instructions:

Combine water and rice in a small saucepan, bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce to a simmer and let cook for 18-20 minutes. In a small bowl, mix together the ingredients for the sauce. Heat olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp and sauté until pink, about 3 minutes. Add broccoli to the pan and cook until tender, about 3 more minutes. Finally, add the sauce to the pan and stir continuously until shrimp and broccoli are well coated, and the sauce has thickened, about 2 minutes. Plate and top with sesame seeds and green onion.

Quick Chicken Tacos

Taco night is everybody’s favorite, and these tacos will not disappoint! They’re so quick and delicious your family will be asking when you’re opening up a taco truck!

Ingredients:

Chicken: 1 lb. chicken breasts, 2 cloves minced garlic, 1 T lime juice, 2 T olive oil, 1 T chili powder, ½ tsp onion powder, salt & pepper to taste

Tortillas: 8 small flour tortillas, 1 tsp butter

Pico: ½ cup diced onion, ½ cup diced tomato, ½ small bunch diced cilantro, 1 minced jalapeño, 1 tsp lime juice, salt & pepper to taste

Instructions:

Add the chicken and chicken seasonings to a sealable bag – shake to coat. Fry chicken over medium-high heat for about 14 minutes (or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F), flipping once. Let cool slightly before chopping. While the chicken cooks, combine the pico ingredients in a small bowl. Warm another skillet over medium heat and add a dab of butter. Heat tortillas in the skillet for about 30 seconds on each side. Plate the tacos or let your family load them up!

Pasta & Asparagus with a Kick

Looking for that one-dish wonder? This is it! Smooth, buttery parmesan with the crunch of asparagus and the kick of crushed red pepper make this pasta a weeknight favorite.

Ingredients:

8 oz. penne pasta

1 bunch fresh asparagus

5 cloves of garlic, minced

½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

¼ cup olive oil

1 T butter

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions:

Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil, add the penne, and cook until al dente. Meanwhile, wash asparagus and chop into 1-inch pieces. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add garlic, crushed red pepper, olive oil, and butter. Sauté for 1 minute. Add asparagus, salt, and pepper. Cook until the asparagus is just tender, 8-10 minutes, before adding the cheese. Drain penne using a colander, and transfer to a large bowl. Pour sauce over the hot penne and stir to coat. Enjoy immediately!

Mediterranean Couscous Salad

This Mediterranean-inspired salad is bright, fresh, and filling – and a great way to make use of your indoor herb garden! Eat it warm right away, or eat it cold for lunch the next day.

Ingredients:

2 cups chicken broth

1 T olive oil

1 tsp butter

pinch of salt

2 cups couscous

3 T olive oil

1 white onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pack (10 oz) cherry tomatoes, halved

8 oz crumbled feta cheese

1 large cucumber, diced

½ cup pitted kalamata olives, halved

½ small bunch fresh basil, chopped

½ small bunch fresh mint, chopped

Instructions:

In a small pot, bring chicken broth to a boil and add olive oil, butter, and salt. Add the couscous, cover, and remove from heat. Let steam for 5-10 minutes until the couscous has absorbed all the broth. Fluff with a fork. Heat 2 T olive oil in a large skillet and cook the onion until translucent. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant (about 30 seconds). Add the tomatoes and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook, stirring frequently, until tomato skins start to wrinkle, then remove from heat. In a large bowl, combine cooked couscous, sautéed onion and tomatoes, and the remaining ingredients. Stir to combine.

Eating healthy has never been easier–or quicker!

