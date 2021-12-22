The Laredo family of the Marine killed in Afghanistan received a new home from a private donor in time for Christmas.

U.S. Marine David Espinoza lost his life in the twin explosions at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26.

He was survived by his parents, Elizbeth Holguin and Victor Dominguez, and three children, Angel Martinez Espinoza, 18, Victor Manuel Dominguez, 16, and Delila Alysa Dominguez, 13.

A private donor, working through Wes Hoskins, CEO of First Community Bank, gifted the family of five a home.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar held a news conference Wednesday to announce the donation.

“We will never be able to replace David, but I know that he is somewhere smiling after seeing our community come together to honor his sacrifice. We must take care of our fallen soldiers’ families as a community, and it inspires me to see how many people are willing to answer the call,” Cuellar said.

Hoskins had previously secured college scholarships for the three children.

Aside from receiving the home, the family was provided with some financial security after the property taxes and home insurance were paid in advance for the next few years. An inspection was performed free of charge.

Inside, the home was furnished with other gifts including a range hood and stove, a refrigerator, granite countertops, ceramic tile for the bathtub, and a wooden fence, as well as color upgrades for the cabinets, the survey for the home, a new bed and bedding, and three laptops for the children.

The donations were made by Arriva Builder/Engineering & Construction, Guillermo Treviño, Flor and Gerardo Gonzalez, brokers, and Eddie Rubio who donated $500 to the family.

A separate contribution is pending from Texas Discount Furniture which will be allowing the family to select furniture for any room in the house.

“I want to thank everyone here today for making this a reality for the Espinoza family. I especially want to thank Wes Hoskins and Ignacio Urrabazo for arranging this donation. The Espinoza family will now have a brand new home to call their own, a place for love and memories,” Cuellar said.