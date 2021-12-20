Teen charged with capital murder in 14-year-old’s shooting death

Pharr police have charged a 16-year-old with capital murder and engaging in organized criminal activity over the shooting death last week of a 14-year-old.

Deputy Chief Johnny Gonzalez declined to identify the suspect because he is a juvenile.

Authorities routinely do not identify juveniles accused of crimes because they are minors.

Gonzalez, however, said another juvenile has been identified and is suspected to be involved in the 14-year-old’s murder.

Investigators are still searching for 16-year-old Jose Avalos, a juvenile the police department did identify. Last week, police said Avalos was suspected in the shooting and was believed to be armed.

On Monday, Gonzalez said that Avalos does not have warrants for his arrest and that investigators believe he has information that is pertinent to the investigation.

“We would like to speak with him,” Gonzalez said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Pharr Police Department at (956) 402-4700. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-TIPS (8477).

Pharr police also arrested 19-year-old Edinburg resident Precious Renae Vasquez in relation to the fatal shooting.

She is charged with failure to report a felony resulting in death and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Vasquez is in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center and is being held on a total of $205,000 in bonds, records indicate.

Gonzalez also revealed the investigators located a four-door gray car that is suspected of being connected to the murder.

The deputy chief said the investigation into the 14-year-old’s death continues to develop and that police are still learning new information. When asked whether a gun suspected of being used in the shooting had been recovered, Gonzalez said investigators are still attempting to locate all the evidence in the case.

He declined to comment on a suspected motive in the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

The deputy chief indicated that the suspects in the case could all face future charges depending on how the investigation develops.

As for the 14-year-old who was killed, Gonzalez said the department will not be identifying him at the request of his family.

The shooting happened on Dec. 14 at 520 E. Sherrye Lane at approximately 5 p.m.