Local artist Marcie Rodriguez recently gained some attention for her art after posting an image of a portrait she painted of Vicente Fernández.

Marcie, 31, of Harlingen is currently working a part-time job at a beauty salon. However, due to the COVID- 19 pandemic she only works when appointments are scheduled.

Along with her job at the salon Marcie has taken up painting as a side job.

“Whenever I’m not at work I am at home painting … painting is stress relieving, ever since I was little I was always trying to get my hands on things like coloring books and really anything that let me be creative,” Marcie said.

Earlier this year she received a request from a customer who asked her to paint a portrait of Vicente Fernández.

The Grammy award-winning Mexican singer died Dec. 12 at the age of 81, leaving behind adoring fans who have since been honoring his memory in various ways.

“I am Mexican-American proud … my mom is from Mexico so I grew up listening to artists such as Vicente Fernández,” Marcie said.

Upon learning of Fernandez’s death, Marcie reposted an image of her portrait in memory of the singer. Comedian George Lopez saw her painting and shared her art on his Instagram story.

Marcie explained she was overwhelmed with happiness when she received a notification that Lopez highlighted her art in such a way.

Excited, she went around showing her family and friends Lopez’s Instagram story, which sparked an interest in painting more.

“I believe it did help me. A lot of people were asking more questions about my art, bringing me more attention to my art,” Marcie explained.

The experience has led to Marcie considering how she can entertain a venture into the arts, and is planning on sharing more in the future.

