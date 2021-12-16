Six Rio Grande Valley airports awarded funding for improvements

Six airports in the Rio Grande Valley have been awarded more than $8.1 million in federal funding for airport improvements, the FAA announced Thursday.

The Valley’s three largest airports will receive the bulk of the funding totaling $7,662,653.

The funding is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which provides $15 billion for airport-related projects as defined under the existing Airport Improvement Grant and Passenger Facility Charge criteria.

The Brownsville-South Padre Island airport will receive $1,536,828, Valley International Airport in Harlingen will get $2,875,247, and $3,240,578 will go to McAllen-Miller International in McAllen.

According to the FAA, the money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects. For FY22, $2.89 billion has been made available to U.S. airports around the nation.

The three smaller airports awarded funding include the Cameron County Airport in Port Isabel, South Texas International Airport in Edinburg, and Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco. Each of these airports received $159,000.