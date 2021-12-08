Edinburg police looking for man accused of sexual assault of a minor

The Edinburg Police Department is asking the public for their assistance in finding a 19-year-old man accused in two sexual assault investigations involving minors.

Police identified the man as Jorge Luis Gallegos III and said his is suspected of aggravated assault of a minor and sexual assault of another underage person.

“Both incidents are believed to have taken place in November at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Greenwich Street,” police said.

Investigators say he is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has dark black or brown hair and has tattoos on both arms.

Police say he also might go by the name “Fazo.”