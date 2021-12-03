EDINBURG — A new municipal judge for the city of Edinburg was sworn in Friday afternoon, just a few days after the city’s longtime judge announced his intent to run for another elected position.

Edinburg attorney Hector Bustos took the oath of office at Edinburg City Hall surrounded by family, members of the community and candidates currently running in the ongoing city elections.

By a unanimous vote, the city council appointed Bustos to the position during a special city council meeting Thursday that was called after now-former Municipal Judge Terry Palacios announced his bid to be the next Hidalgo County District Attorney.

Palacios officially announced and filed as a candidate with the Texas Secretary of State’s Office on Monday. Under the state’s “resign-to-run” provision, because Canales had more than a year and 30 days left in his term, he automatically resigned from his office upon announcing his candidacy for another elected position. However, he was allowed to continue serving as a holdover in the days after his announcement until a replacement was appointment.

Edinburg Council member Johnny Garcia, who made the motion to appoint Bustos, said the attorney was an appropriate choice because of his experience with the municipal court.

“Hector and three other individuals in our community had all been, before, associate municipal judges here and currently Mr. Bustos has actually been our prosecutor at the municipal court, presently,” Garcia said. “So he’s still involved in our community and so we felt that he was the perfect fit at the moment so that the city could continue to go forward in the direction that we’re going.”

Bustos will serve out the remainder of Palacios’ current term which ends in 2023.

It’s unclear how much Bustos will be compensated, though Palacios said he received $80,000 per year.

Of Bustos’ appointment, Palacios said the council made a good choice.

“I think he’s professional,” Palacios said, adding that Bustos did a good job as his associate judge.

He also praised Bustos’ attitude, noting that he didn’t grow up with a silver spoon and understood the struggles of the community.

As for Palacios, himself, the former judge said leaving the position behind, having served since 1994, felt “bittersweet.”

He said he was grateful for all his supporters but also wanted to remind them that he wasn’t gone, hoping to continue serving them and the rest of the community as DA.

However, he is not alone in that pursuit.

Nereida Lopez-Singleterry, the municipal judge for the city of San Juan and a former associate judge for Hidalgo County Master Court 1, announced this week she is also running for DA.

For his time as municipal judge, Palacios is expected to be honored by the city council during their next regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

