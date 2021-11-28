The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning north of Donna.

At approximately 12:17 a.m., a man driving a 1997 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Farm-to-Market Road 1423 near Minnesota Road when he lost control of the vehicle and skidded into the oncoming lanes.

The driver of a blue 2013 Chevrolet Malibu that was carrying four other passengers tried to evade the skidding Taurus, but ultimately struck the vehicle.

The five occupants of the Malibu were transported to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, but the driver of the Taurus, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the vehicle and sustained major injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS troopers are investigating the fatal crash and are pending toxicology and autopsy reports on the deceased.

An update will be provided when the deceased’s next of kin has been notified.