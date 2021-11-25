Hidalgo County district clerk running for reelection

Hidalgo County District Clerk Laura Hinojosa this week announced that she will seek a fifth term in office.

Hinojosa, who has served as district clerk since 2007, said she has distinguished herself as a committed public servant who is dedicated to keeping and preserving county and state judicial records.

In touting her long tenure in office, Hinojosa said she has served as a voting member on Texas’ Judicial Committee on Information Technology and as the president of the County & District Clerk’s Association of Texas, which is the governing body of clerks throughout the state.

She also said she believes progress is achieved through collaboration and sound relationships.

Hinojosa also serves on several nonprofit boards, including Amara Hospice Foundation, the IMAS Children’s Museum Adviosry Committee and is currently a lector at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

Hinojosa will be on the Democratic ballot for the March 2022 primary.

“She is committed to continued progress in the district clerk’s office through enhanced customer service, continued streamlined processes and responsive government through enhanced technology,” the release stated.

Hinojosa is a lifelong McAllen resident where she lives with her husband, CJ Quintanilla, and her three children, Diego, Mia and Esteban.