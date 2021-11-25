Flood watch extended to 9 p.m. Thursday for portions of the Rio Grande Valley

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended a flood watch until 9 p.m. Thursday for Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties.

The NWS reports flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be a possibility.

A strong cold front will move through the Rio Grande Thursday afternoon that will interact with abundant tropical moisture moving on over the region from the Gulf of Mexico, the NWS reports.

This will produce scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms throughout Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible with locally higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches.

The NWS reports excessive runoffs may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas and urban areas.

There’s an 80% chance of heavy rain Thursday afternoon and a 70% to 40% chance of showers Thursday night.