PSJA North’s Leroy Palacios (24) intercepts a pass intended for Eagle Pass Kyle Gloria (15) in the first half of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Shirley Stadium on Friday, Nov.19,2021 in Laredo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
PSJA North’s Leroy Palacios (24) rumbles past Eagle Pass Isaiah Santos (66) in the first half of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Shirley Stadium on Friday, Nov.19,2021 in Laredo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
PSJA North’s Jason Montez (26) makes a dive for extra yards on Eagle Pass Diego Villarreal (42) in the first half of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Shirley Stadium on Friday, Nov.19,2021 in Laredo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
PSJA North’s Jason Montez (26) attempts to get past Eagle Pass Diego Garcia (20) in the first half of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Shirley Stadium on Friday, Nov.19,2021 in Laredo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Sergio Aparicio (3) moves left looking for a receiver against Eagle Pass defense in the first half of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Shirley Stadium on Friday, Nov.19,2021 in Laredo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
PSJA North’s Sergio Aparicio (3) runs past Eagle Pass defender Javier Santos (50) in the first half of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Shirley Stadium on Friday, Nov.19,2021 in Laredo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
PSJA North’s Jack Lugo (7) in the grasp by Eagle Pass Robert Gutierrez (9) in the first half of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Shirley Stadium on Friday, Nov.19,2021 in Laredo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
PSJA North’s Andre Matamoros (84) makes a catch in the end zone in front of Eagle Pass defender Robert De La Garza (13) in the first half of a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Shirley Stadium on Friday, Nov.19,2021 in Laredo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |[email protected])
PSJA North’s Zachary Gonzalez (1) celebrates an on side kick recovery against Eagle Pass in a Region IV-6A DII area round game at Shirley Stadium on Friday, Nov.19,2021 in Laredo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

