Participants in the Palm Valley Animal Society's inaugural Give A Bark 5K Walk/Run and Doggie Dash run along with their owners at McAllen FiremanÕs Park on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Isabella Guajardo,7, from Mission and her doggie 'Chile' get ready to take off during the Palm Valley Animal Society's inaugural 'Give A Bark 5K Walk/RunÓ and Doggie Dash at McAllen FiremanÕs Park on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Sylo an 11 month old Pomeranian gets ready to join the Doggie Dash at McAllen Fireman's Park on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Waiting for the Doggie Dash at McAllen Fireman's Park on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Participants in the Palm Valley Animal Society's inaugural "Give A Bark 5K Walk/Run" and Doggie Dash run along with their owners at McAllen Fireman's Park on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Participants in the Palm Valley Animal Society's inaugural "Give A Bark 5K Walk/Run" and Doggie Dash run along with their owners at McAllen Fireman's Park on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) 2 yr.,old Bull Terrier named Cash from Edinburg sits next to her owners before the Doggie Dash at McAllen FiremanÕs Park on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Participants in the Palm Valley Animal Society's inaugural "Give A Bark 5K Walk/Run" and Doggie Dash run along with their owners at McAllen Fireman's Park on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Participants in the Palm Valley Animal Society's inaugural "Give A Bark 5K Walk/Run" and Doggie Dash get ready at the start line at McAllen Fireman's Park on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Isabella Guajardo,7, from Mission and her doggie 'Chile" get ready to take off during the Palm Valley Animal SocietyÕs inaugural ÒGive A Bark 5K Walk/RunÓ and Doggie Dash at McAllen FiremanÕs Park on Saturday, Nov.20,2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])