Home Sports High School Photo Gallery: Pioneer’s season ends in regional quarterfinals SportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Pioneer’s season ends in regional quarterfinals By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - November 10, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Pioneer’s Lizzy Fina (2) reaches for a save and reacts to a 2nd set loss to Flour Bluff in the regional quarterfinals match at Falfurrias Junior High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Falfurrias, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Pioneer’s Natalie Reyes (14) Thalia Ochoa (4) and Lorelai Hill (5) walk off the court after the 2nd set loss to Flour Bluff in the regional quarterfinals match at Falfurrias Junior High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Falfurrias, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Pioneer’s Katie Salazar (8) and teammates react after a 3 game sweep by Flour Bluff in the 3rd set of a regional quarterfinals match at Falfurrias Junior High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Falfurrias, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Pioneer’s Natalie Reyes (14) screams to her teammate during the 2nd set against Flour Bluff in the regional quarterfinals match at Falfurrias Junior High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Falfurrias, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Pioneer’s Lorelai Hill (5) Katie Salazar(8) Mariana Trevino (9) and Natalie Reyes(14) on a missed save in the 2nd set loss to Flour Bluff in the regional quarterfinals match at Falfurrias Junior High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Falfurrias, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Pioneer’s coach Laura Cavazos encourages her team during the regional quarterfinals match against Flour Bluff at Falfurrias Junior High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Falfurrias, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Pioneer’s Jordan Bravo (10) and Mariana Trevino (9) at the net against Flour Bluff’s Margaret Kroft (15) in the 1st set of a regional quarterfinals match at Falfurrias Junior High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Falfurrias, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Pioneer’s Jordan Bravo (10) gets a hit past Flour Bluff’s Lauren Fuller(5) in the 1st set during a regional quarterfinals match at Falfurrias Junior High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Falfurrias, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Pioneer’s Lorelai Hill (5) misses a hit against Flour Bluff in the 2nd set of a regional quarterfinals match at Falfurrias Junior High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Falfurrias, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR $100,000 bond for man accused of shooting another man in the head January 2020 causeway fitness walk/run rescheduled Former BISD teacher received deferred adjudication in improper relationship case TSTC alumnus and Mechatronics instructor celebrates 10 years of teaching Aerospace on horizon: Paragon VTOL courts future employees