The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville announced that Bishop Emeritus Raymundo J. Peña died Friday at the age of 87.

Peña, a native of Corpus Christi, was ordained as a priest in 1957 at the age of 23. He was appointed as a bishop in 1976.

In 1994, he was appointed bishop of the Brownsville Diocese and served in that capacity until his retirement in December 2009.

The Brownsville Diocese had previously called for prayers for Peña on Facebook as recently as Thursday.

“Please join our diocesan community in prayer for Bishop Emeritus Raymundo J. Peña,” the diocese stated on Facebook. “After the last communication regarding Bishop Peña, his condition changed rapidly during the night and he is now under palliative care.”

The bishop’s death was announced in a Facebook post Friday afternoon that said he died at around 4:20 p.m. at the San Juan Nursing Home.

“Let us give thanks to God for his service to the people of the Rio Grande Valley and pray for the repose of his soul,” the diocese stated.

Funeral arrangements are pending.