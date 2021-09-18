Home Local News Photo Gallery: McAllen High Steppers celebrate 50 years Local NewsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: McAllen High Steppers celebrate 50 years By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - September 18, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The McAllen High Steppers dance team perform alongside former steppers from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s during half time celebrating 50 years of the dance team at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Former McHi Steppers perform during half time celebrating 50 years of the dance team at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) The McAllen High Steppers dance team perform alongside former steppers from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s during half time celebrating 50 years of the dance team at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Shadows from the McAllen High Steppers are seen before a performance celebrating 50 years at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High Steppers at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High Steppers take a photo with former members as they celebrate 50 years at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Former McAllen High Steppers perform during half time celebrating 50 years of the dance team at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) The McAllen High Steppers dance team perform alongside former steppers from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s during half time celebrating 50 years of the dance team at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Former McAllen High Steppers directors are Susan Thomas, Dolores Savage, Margie Guerra Bowden (former stepper) and current director Rachel Castillo Ruiz at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) The McAllen High Steppers dance team perform alongside former steppers from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s during half time celebrating 50 years of the dance team at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State awards $5.2 million grant to DHR Health TSTC graduate motivated by growing business High hilarity: Students kick off season’s first musical Extension keeps Willacy prison running; County weighing options to save jobs Bond set at $50,000 for Alabama National Guardsman charged after attempting drug pick up