Home Sports Football Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela routs PSJA North 24-0 SportsFootballHigh SchoolLocal NewsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela routs PSJA North 24-0 By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - September 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Ted Galvan (27) breaks loose for a long touchdown run against PSJA North during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPSJA North’s Donovon Herrera (11) loses the ball after an interception against Edinburg Vela’s Ted Galvan (27), Justin Vega (4) and Jaxson Shupe (9) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPSJA North’s Sergio Aparicio (3) is caught in the back field by Edinburg Vela’s Ethan Aguirre (44) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Jake Dufner (99) partially blocks a punt by PSJA North’s Christian Ramirez (4) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPSJA North’s Christian Ramirez (4) makes an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Edinburg Vela’s Justin Vega (4) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPSJA North’ Isaac Gonzalez (21) with a hand to the face against Edinburg Vela’s Ethan Aguirre (44) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Ted Galvan (27)up the middle against as PSJA North’s defender Jesse Montes (12) is blocked by Edinburg Vela’s Jacob Villanueva (79) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Matthew Lopez (20) tries to shake lose PSJA North’s defender Jesse Montes (12) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Pablo Rivera (1) misses a catch against as PSJA North’s during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Sept.10,2021 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: UTRGV remembers lives lost on 9/11 SUV crashes into Brownsville restaurant; one person taken to hospital 9/11 Reflections: Brownsville dentist helped identify victims Locals remember horror of 9/11 New Texas elections law carries costs and threat of litigation for all 254 counties