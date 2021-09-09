This upcoming Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that shocked the world on Sept. 11, 2001, and several Rio Grande Valley communities will be observing the moment with events planned in remembrance of the lives lost and those affected that tragic day.

The city of McAllen will be holding two events on Saturday morning and evening..

First, city leaders and first responders will be at the McAllen Central Fire Station on 201 N. 21st St. at 9 a.m. where they will pay tribute to those who gave their lives saving thousands of others on 9/11.

The evening will also see a flag retirement at the Memorial Wall on 3129 Galveston Ave. at 6 p.m.

Those with Spectrum can tune into channel MCN 1300 for up-to-date information, or any of McAllen’s streaming platforms or social media.

The Vanguard Academy in Pharr will also hold its remembrance ceremony Saturday on 1407 W. Moore Road at 8:45 a.m.

The city of Harlingen, Harlingen’s Memorial Project Committee and the Veterans Advisory Board will be holding its commemoration at the Valley International Airport’s north tarmac at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Harlingen’s ceremony will feature Jorge Bustilloz, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran who was at the Pentagon the day of the attacks, and will share his memories of what ensued when one of the hijacked planes hit the Pentagon.

And the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District will be holding its own event honoring the anniversary and are encouraging veterans and first responders to join at the Fort Ringgold flagpole at 9 a.m. Friday.

[email protected]