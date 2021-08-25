The city of Mission Police Department honored a fellow brother in blue who died last year from COVID-19 by holding a tree planting ceremony in his name outside the Mission public safety building Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement celebrated the life of officer Jorge Cabrera, who is believed to have contracted the virus while on the line of duty last year, by sharing memories of the officer and remembering his devotion to his duty, family and religion.

Cabrera, 42, served the Mission police department for more than 12 years.

He is survived by his wife Amy Cabrera and three children.

“It’s definitely a big privilege here today as we honor a fallen hero,” Roxanne Lerma, Mission’s media relations director, said. “It’s a significant day, it’s somewhat a somber day for the city of Mission and the Cabrera family because officer Jorge Cabrera meant the world to the city and his strong legacy lives on within the Mission Police Department.”

The ceremony opened with a prayer and was followed by a presentation of colors by the Mission Police Department Honor Guard and the Pledge of Allegiance, which was recited by one of Cabrera’s daughters, Maddie.

Mission Council member Jessica Ortega welcomed everyone in attendance and spoke of Cabrera’s devotion to his work and the community, saying she felt blessed for knowing the officer before his death.

“Dealing with losing Jorge has been a tough blow, but at the same time we are so proud of all that he accomplished at the department,” Ortega said. “He left a lasting mark and we all know how hard Jorge worked, how many hours he put in, and he gave his department his all.”

The planting of a tree was chosen as a means to symbolize the strong roots Cabrera left behind with his family, friends, department and community.

Fellow officers, such as Chief of Police Robert Dominguez and Officer Veronica Longoria, shared a few words and memories of Cabrera and what he meant to them.

Dominguez remembers Cabrera as a devoted father and a man of faith who would always visit Dominguez’s office to talk to him about his summer church camping trips with his family. He cited a pastor who once said Jorge would wait outside the church to question the pastor about that morning’s sermon.

“In the midst of fighting for his life, Jorge’s faith helped him during the final days of his life,” Dominguez said. “I will never forget the last conversation I had with him on the phone and the faith and confidence he had in his lord.”

Despite finding it hard to speak, Longoria spoke briefly about missing Cabrera and having the urge to call him for a talk only to realize she can’t anymore.

Longoria said the tree will be here long after they’re gone and all everyone can do now is pass on Cabrera’s values.

She then spoke directly to Cabrera’s wife, Amy, and gave her words of encouragement saying that she should continue to live on the way Jorge would want her to.

Amy took the podium and fought back tears. She thanked the entire department for how much they’ve done for her and her family since the death, from trimming branches off a tree in her yard, helping fix up Jorge’s truck so their son could have a reliable vehicle to use to supporting the Cabrera kids on their first day back to in-person learning at school.

“Even though I was a police wife for 12 years, I never truly understood the meaning of what a blue family is — mostly because Jorge and I would keep to ourselves,” Cabrera said. “But he would be so proud of all of you.”

The ceremony ended with the Cabrera family, city officials and officers taking a shovel and placing dirt at the base of the pecan tree planted in Cabrera’s memory.

In front of the tree is a plaque dedicated to Cabrera which reads, “A limb has fallen from our family tree that says grieve not for me, remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life I lived.”

View the full photo gallery below: