Photo Gallery: Pioneer defeats Mission Veterans championship game

By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - August 21, 2021

©All Images CopyrightedPioneer's Mariana Trevino, Natalie Reyes, Elizabeth Fina, Lorelei Hill, Jada Lopez and Katelyn Salazar celebrate the win over Mission Veterans to capture the Mission Varsity Volleyball championship at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

©All Images CopyrightedPioneer's Thalia Ochoa, Elizabeth Final, Jada Lopez, Katelyn Salazar and Valeria Flores celebrate a win over Mission Veterans to capture the Mission Varsity Volleyball tournament championship at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

©All Images CopyrightedPioneer's Elizabeth Fina (2) and Jada Lopez (1) with a save against Mission Veterans during the Mission Varsity Volleyball tournament championship game at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

©All Images CopyrightedPioneer's Lorelai Hill (5) hits through Mission Veterans Karen Alanis (9) during the Mission Varsity Volleyball tournament championship game at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

©All Images CopyrightedPioneer's Pioneer's Thalia Ochoa (4) and Lorelai Hill (5) at the net during the Mission Varsity Volleyball tournament championship game against Mission Veterans at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

©All Images CopyrightedPioneer's Mariana Trevino with a dig against Mission Veterans during the Mission Varsity Volleyball championship game at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

©All Images CopyrightedMission Veteran's Carla Guerrero (13) attempts to block a hit by Pioneer's Mariana Trevino during the Mission Varsity Volleyball championship game at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

©All Images CopyrightedPioneer's Jordan Bravo (10) makes a hit past Mission Veterans Karen Alanis (9) during the Mission Varsity Volleyball championship game at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

©All Images CopyrightedMission Veteran's Carla Guerrero (13)gets a hit past Pioneer's Natalie Reyes (14) and Lorelei Hill (5) during the Mission Varsity Volleyball championship game at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

©All Images CopyrightedMission Veteran's Rylie Barnett (4) with a bump against Pioneer during the Mission Varsity Volleyball championship game at Mission High gymnasium on Saturday, August, 21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])