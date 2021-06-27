Edinburg’s upcoming Food Trucks N’ Tunes to bring the flavor

The Edinburg Library Cultural Arts Department will host its Food Trucks N’ Tunes event July 2 to provide exposure for local vendors.

Families may enjoy food from eight different trucks and visit artists, crafters and merchants from 15 vendors with no admission charge.

Each food truck offers unique food displays and a one-of-a-kind menu for community members to enjoy, including trucks serving barbecue, coffee, chile rellenos, tacos, corn, shaved ice, a beer tent and a teppanyaki cuisine truck.

Vendors and food trucks open at 6 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. behind Edinburg City Hall located at 201 N. 7th Avenue.

In correspondence to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the city has provided hand sanitizer and handwashing stations for public use to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is hosted every first and third Friday of the month and provides families the opportunity to go outdoors and enjoy an open-air dinner while listening to music.

Live music by the Tejano band Mesteño will be played throughout the evening.

“We’re very happy to host [this event],” Magdiel Castle, assistant director of the Edinburg Library Cultural Arts Department, said. “It’s something that we look forward to for the community to provide a safe outdoor event where people can go out and have a great time.”