Villalobos, Whitacre lead in McAllen mayoral race, early results indicate

McALLEN — City Commissioners Javier Villalobos and Veronica Whitacre are leading in the early, in-person votes in the McAllen mayoral race, according to unofficial numbers announced by the city.

Villalobos leads the five-candidate race with 1,812 votes, or 26%, while Whitacre follows with 1,697 votes, or 24% of the total votes.

Michael Fallek follows closely behind Whitacre with 1,659 votes, which also amount to approximately 24% of the votes.

Othal E. Brand Jr. received 1,144 votes, or 16% of the votes while Dr. Shahid Rashid received about 653, or 9% of the total early, in-person votes.

In the race for city commissioner District 1, Antonio “Tony” Aguirre Jr. leads in the early votes with 859 votes, or 42% of the votes. He was followed by Lucia “Lucy” Thompson who received 699 votes, or 34% of the votes. Timothy “Tim” Wilkins came in with 486, or 24% of the total early, in-person, votes.

These votes do not include ballots cast by mail or those cast Saturday, Election Day.

Candidates must receive 50% of the votes plus one vote to avoid a runoff election.