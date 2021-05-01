Crane Aliseda, Pena ahead in McAllen ISD races

McALLEN — Early voting and mail-in ballot totals for the McAllen ISD school board election show Place 3 incumbent Debbie Crane Aliseda and Place 6 hopeful Sofia Pena ahead of their competitors.

Pena leads challenger Gilda Garcia by a commanding margin of 1,730 votes, 67.48% to Garcia’s 32.52%.

The race between Crane Aliseda and Lucia Regalado is tighter, with 2,912 votes for the former and 2,436 for the latter.

Place 7 incumbent Sam Saldivar Jr., who is running unopposed to defend his seat, was at the Gonzalez Elementary polling location Saturday.

“I think this one is drawing a lot of voters out,” he said. “Earlier this afternoon we were about 575, in the past that would have been closer to the end, so I think we’re going to see good numbers coming out of this location.”

Saldivar said he felt pandemic recovery was a priority for voters in both McAllen’s school board and municipal races.

“We’re about to hit a reset button,” he said. “For the first time since the inception of the city and the school districts and the county we have a chance to do a do-over, so to speak. Everybody’s been sheltering in place at home, now we’re going to be coming out.”