The Texas Department of Public Safety says an individual is dead after bailing out of a passenger car Thursday night as Border Patrol conducted a traffic stop.

DPS says in a news release that the fatality occurred at approximately 10:13 p.m. on US 281 near mile marker 754 in San Manuel.

The preliminary investigation indicates the 16-year-old driver of a silver Ford Taurus had been stopped by Border Patrol when four people bailed out of the vehicle.

“One of the individuals ran towards US 281 when he was struck by a truck and subsequently run over by another vehicle. The pedestrian was struck by a truck and subsequently could not be identified due to the severity of injuries,” the release stated.

DPS says the teen driver, Diego Garay, was arrested for smuggling of persons.

The investigation remains ongoing.