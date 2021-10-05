Distribution centers helping those affected by Friday’s flooding

Days after several areas of Brownsville were under water due to torrential rains, food distribution centers were set up at the Cameron Count Precinct 1 Warehouse and the Brownsville Event Center to assist those affect by the flooding.

Motorists waited in line Tuesday morning to receive bags of food, water and cleaning utensils to help with the cleanup of flood damage.

About 25 vehicles were already in line before the distribution center opened at the Precinct 1 warehouse, officials said. Everyone including workers handing out the food and those collecting the distributions continued to wear facial coverings because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sofia Benavides, Precinct 1 commissioner, said Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. was very instrumental in helping get the distribution set up.

According to the National Weather Service in Brownsville, east Brownsville where the Precinct 1 warehouse is located received up to 9 inches of rain.