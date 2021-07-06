CBP: Houston man busted with $1.9 million in meth

A Houston man was arrested last week at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say he tried to smuggle nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine into the U.S.

CBP says the 25-year-old man drove across the bridge on Wednesday, June 30, in a 2014 Nissan. During a secondary inspection with a canine unit, officers say they found two plastic containers hidden within the sedan that contained 99.64 pounds of methamphetamine.

The estimated street value of the meth is $1,992,958.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the car, while the suspect was arrested and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

