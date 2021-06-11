Cameron County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths

Three more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Thursday.

The deaths were reported in Brownsville and San Benito and included a man in his 40s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement Thursday.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,675, the health department said.

Also Thursday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 46 COVID-19 cases here, raising the total number of cases reported in Cameron County to 41,542.

The new cases include 22 laboratory reports of COVID-19 from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers, the health department said.

The new cases include one child in the age group of 9 years old or younger, 21 people in the age group of 10 to 19, nine people in their 20s, six people in their 30s, five people in their 40s, one person in his 50s, one person in his 60s and two people in their 70s, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Combes, Harlingen, Los Fresnos, Port Isabel, Primera and San Benito.

There have also been an additional 52 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 39,101.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities. As of Thursday, 58.89% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 71.82% has received at least one dose. In addition, 78.54% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 87.36% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.