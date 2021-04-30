Harmony teachers get bonuses during Teacher Appreciation Week

In appreciation of their extraordinary work in educating the students of Harmony Public Schools while serving their communities during one of the most challenging years for educators ever, Harmony Public Schools will award a $250 bonus to nearly 4,000 employees in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Harmony has schools across Texas including some in the Rio Grande Valley.

Dubbed a “Three C” bonus for the “Caring, Collaboration and Compassion” Harmony team members have demonstrated in helping students and their fellow teammates excel despite the challenges of a COVID school year, the bonus was passed unanimously by the Harmony Executive Board of Directors during the April 24 HPS board meeting.

The bonus will be distributed to employees during Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs May 3-7.

“ Our employees do so much each day to keep our students engaged with learning and lift up their fellow team members,” Harmony CEO Fatih Ay said. “We are extremely proud of their efforts during these extraordinary circumstances.”

With approximately 4,000 workers statewide, the total commitment of the Teacher Appreciation Week “Three C” bonus will amount to roughly $1 million.

The system also awarded a similar bonus for employees in December, as well as a comprehensive benefits upgrade in February that included free employee dental, vision, matching retirement contributions (on top of TRS Retirement) and an increase in the employer-paid life insurance policy from $20,000 to $100,000. In total, these bonuses and benefits upgrade amount to $4.4 million in additional spending on employees in 2020-21 alone.