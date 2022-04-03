UTRGV REPORTS

The UTRGV baseball team lost to the Sam Houston Bearkats 10-7 in the middle game of its three-game series on Saturday at Don Sanders Stadium in Huntsville.

Left fielder Brandon Pimentel was one of four Vaqueros (15-11, 5-6 WAC) with multi-hit games, going 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Catcher Bryan Sturges went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Sturges is now 17-for-32 (.531) during an eight-game hitting streak. Designated hitter Cameron Blake went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. Third baseman Diego Ramirez also scored twice. Center fielder Brett Cain went 2-for-4. Right fielder Freddy Rojas Jr. finished with two RBIs.

The Vaqueros jumped on Steven Beard (2-2) right away, as Rojas hit an RBI single and then during the next at-bat he was caught in a rundown on a stolen base attempt to allow Pimentel to score from third.

UTRGV and Sam Houston complete their three-game WAC series at 1 p.m. today. The game will stream online at WACSports.com/watch.