The UTRGV baseball team recorded a season-high 26 hits, the second-highest single-game total in program history, to earn a series victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats by winning the rubber game 13-6 on Sunday at Don Sanders Stadium.

The 26 hits are the most for the program since recording 27 hits at Northern Colorado on May 11, 2009.

All nine Vaqueros (16-11, 6-6 WAC) in the starting lineup had multiple hits, with eight recording at least one RBI and eight scoring at least one run. The Vaqueros finished with 26 hits in 48 at-bats (.542), including eight doubles by six players. Left fielder Brandon Pimentel went 4-for-6 with two doubles and two runs scored. Center fielder Brett Cain finished a career-high 4-for-6 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Designated hitter Cameron Blake went a career-high tying 3-for-6 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Third baseman Diego Ramirez went a career-high tying 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Second baseman DeAndre’ Shelton went a career-high 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Right fielder Freddy Rojas Jr. finished 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. PSJA High alum Jacob Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Catcher Bryan Sturges finished 2-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored. Sturges is now 19-for-38 (.500) during a nine-game hitting streak. Edinburg Vela alum Isaac Lopez posted his second multi-hit game of the series, finishing a career-high tying 3-for-5 with an RBI.

UTRGV is back in action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against No. 8 Texas in a nonconference game that will be televised on Longhorn Network.