EDINBURG — Club Boxing at UTRGV may be in its infancy, but folllowing the United States Intercollegiate Boxing Association National Tournament on March 17-19 in Atlanta, Georgia, the organization added another three national championship belts to its name, bringing its total to five titles won in less than a year.

UTRGV students Omar Cortez, Noe Mendoza Jr., Henry “Mac” McFarland were victorious at this year’s tournament, winning titles in the 154-pound weight class, 140-pound weight class and heavyweight class, respectively.

“It’s a full-circle moment for us all. We’ve been working at it, been patient and diligent, so it’s not by mistake or accident that we got to where we’re at today,” Mendoza said. “Nine months later, we have a small team, we’re accumulating more students and we’re getting more interest on campus. It’s been an enriching experience for us all — coaches and athletes alike. We’ve all been working at this together.”

Mendoza, a Weslaco East alum and UTRGV graduate student who started Club Boxing at UTRGV one year ago, won his second title in the 140-pound division with a third-round referee stoppage of his opponent fighting out of Idaho. Mendoza also won a second bout the day after winning the national title.

Cortez graduated from Weslaco High in 2016. He played football and competed in powerlifting and track and field while in high school, but after, he returned to his boxing roots. Cortez dropped down from 210 pounds to make weight in the 154-pound weight class. He said he also received extra motivation by a piece of his Georgia Tech opponent’s wardrobe.

“This guy thought I was easy work because he was wearing a sombrero. I felt disrespected from there. I guess he kind of tested the raza,” Cortez said. “Once he came out with the sombrero, I thought, ‘Oh, OK, he wants to fight Mexican style.’ I fought him like Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., just Mexican style — pressuring him, not letting him breathe. He felt the power the first round and from there it was like a cat and mouse game trying to beat him in his hometown.”

McFarland, a Harlingen High alum and UTRGV graduate student, won his heavyweight bout in just 18 seconds. He missed the first combination he threw, but saw an opening, got in closer on his taller opponent and connected with his second combo — a partial right hand and left hook that ended the fight. McFarland has now won back-to-back national titles at the USIBA level.

“It really goes to show the Valley has great athletes,” McFarland said. “For us to go and win in the fashion we did, it’s a huge stepping stone for everyone here in the Valley.”

Next for the Boxing Club at UTRGV is USA Boxing’s National Collegiate Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

