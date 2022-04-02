Catcher Bryan Sturges led the Vaqueros (15-10, 5-5 WAC) offensively by going 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Designated hitter Cameron Blake also drove in three runs while going 2-for-6 with a double and a run scored. Edinburg Vela alum Isaac Lopez posted his first career multi-hit game, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. PSJA High alum Jacob Sanchez reached base a career-high tying four times, going 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored. Junior Diego Ramirez went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a career-high tying two runs scored.

UTRGV’s Kevin Stevens (3-2) struck out two while allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings.

Senior Ricky Gerik Jr. closed out the game by striking out a career-high five in 3.1 innings of scoreless relief for his fourth save.