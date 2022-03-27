EDINBURG — Slump? What slump?

The UTRGV baseball team ended a five-game losing streak with back-to-back victories against Lamar this weekend to win its Western Athletic Conference series 2-1.

The Vaqueros offense exploded with a nine-run sixth inning to beat the Cardinals 14-2 in seven innings, by way of the 10-run rule, Sunday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

“You get out to a good start with our starter, which I think our starters did good all weekend, and that gives you a chance to relax holding them to zeroes for four or five innings, and then our offense just went crazy and exploded,” UTRGV baseball head coach Derek Matlock said. “What an unbelievable day for Freddy Rojas, (Brett) Cain, (Brandon) Pimentel — that’s just power guys in the lineup that can run the ball out of any ballpark. That’s why when you get on a skid like we were on and you’re not playing well, it’s really hard and disappointing because this team’s got this kind of ability. It was a good day. We needed it. … It’s going to be tough on the road at Sam Houston next week, so we got to be ready to play every week. It’s going to be tough every game.”

The Vaqueros (13-10, 4-5 WAC) lit the Cardinals up for 16 hits, led by Freddy Rojas Jr.’s 4-for-5, four-RBI day at the plate. Rojas blasted a grand slam to center during the bottom of the sixth to pile onto UTRGV’s nine-run inning, bouncing back from a hitless Game 1 and 2 against Lamar.

“I was struggling a bit those last two games, so I just went home and told myself, ‘Tomorrow’s a new day. I’m going to come in early, make the adjustments and trust my work.’ That’s what I did today,” Rojas said.

Pimentel hit a two-run home run during the first inning, his ninth of the year, and Cain hit his third with a three-run shot to start the sixth inning. Rojas said the Vaqueros were fired up by the offensive explosion and series finale win in seven innings.

“It’s Sunday, it’s hot, we decided to finish the game early,” he said.

PSJA High alum Jacob Sanchez went 3-for-5 with one run, while Edinburg Vela grad Isaac Lopez had two walks and one RBI.

Junior right-handed pitcher Jesus Aldaz started for the Vaqueros and earned the win, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two across six innings.

The Vaqueros are back in action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium to take on Houston Baptist (8-15). UTRGV resumes WAC competition with a three-game series at Sam Houston beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Huntsville.

