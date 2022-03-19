Junior Brandon Pimentel led the Vaqueros (11-8, 2-3) by going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Freddy Rojas Jr. and Bryan Sturges each drove in two runs.

The Vaqueros trailed 4-1 entering the fifth. That’s when Rojas drove in his runs, coming up with a one-out single with runners at second and third.

After the Texans (6-12, 2-3) got one back during the bottom of the inning on a two-out single by Trace Morrison, Pimentel hit a two-run single against Zach Gagnon (1-0) during the sixth to tie the game at 5.

Sophomore PSJA High alum Jacob Sanchez led off the seventh with a home run, his third of the season.

The Vaqueros got another run back during the eighth on a Sturges sacrifice fly, but Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo used an RBI single during the bottom of the inning to restore the Texans’ three-run lead.